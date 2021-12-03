New Trailer for 'The Legend of La Llorona' Horror with Danny Trejo

"What's a Llorona? And what does it want with my son?" Saban Films has unveiled an official US trailer for a horror film titled The Legend of La Llorona, the feature debut of filmmaker Patricia Harris Seeley. This is the third horror film in the last few years about the Mexican ghost story of La Llorona. Warner Bros released The Curse of La Llorona, then there was also La Llorona from Guatemala last year. Do we really need another one? This one looks like the least interesting one yet. While vacationing in Mexico, a couple discovers their son's disappearance is tied to a supernatural curse. Aided by the resourceful taxi driver Jorge (Danny Trejo) the family races to save their only child, navigating the foreboding countryside held by menacing cartel thugs. Gaining strength and power and leaving a path of death and destruction in her wake, La Llorona is seemingly unstoppable. The cast also includes Autumn Reeser, Antonio Cupo, and Zamia Fandiño. This looks exactly like both of the other films before? Why keep telling the same story over again.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Patricia Harris Seeley's The Legend of La Llorona, on YouTube:

A malevolent spirit bent on vengeance, stalks a young family visiting Mexico. Andrew, Carly and their son Danny travel to an isolated hacienda in Mexico for a much needed vacation. As they enter the town, signs showing missing children set an ominous tone. The family learns of the legend of “La Llorona,” the evil spirit of a distraught mother who lurks near the water’s edge and strikes fear in the hearts of all who see her. La Llorona torments the family mercilessly, snatching Danny and trapping him in a netherworld between the living and the dead. Aided by the resourceful taxi driver Jorge (Danny Trejo) the family races to save their only child, navigating the foreboding countryside held by menacing cartel thugs. Gaining strength and power and leaving a path of death and destruction in her wake, La Llorona is seemingly unstoppable. But a secret from Carly's past may provide an opportunity to finally defeat the spirit. The Legend of La Llorona is directed by Canadian filmmaker Patricia Harris Seeley, making her feature film debut after a few shorts and mostly TV work, including "Puppy SOS" and "Caution: May Contain Nuts". The screenplay is by Jose Prendes, from a story by Cameron Larson. Saban Films will debut The Legend of La Llorona in select US theaters on January 7th, 2022, then on VOD starting January 11th in the New Year.