New Trailer for the Live-Action 'Halo' Series Starring Pablo Schreiber

"We're lost in the dark… But you give people hope. And I'll always be with you." Microsoft has revealed the first official 60-second trailer for the live-action Halo series, which will be streaming on Paramount+ in 2022. It's being developed by Amblin Television, Microsoft Studios, and Showtime Networks, and is being showrun by Steven Kane (creator of "The Last Ship", producer on "The Closer" and "American Dad!"). The massive ensemble cast features Pablo Schreiber as Master Chief, with Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha, Bokeem Woodbine, Jen Taylor as Cortana, Shabana Azmi, Olive Gray, Charlie Murphy, Kate Kennedy, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, Danny Sapani, and Ryan McParland. The original Halo game launched for Xbox in 2001. Years later, after many sequels and spin-offs and other games (don't forget the live-action Halo 4 teaser), they've finally made a real show. Of course this looks a lot like Disney+'s The Mandalorian but with Halo characters instead. It was a success so they can easily replicate it. Lock 'n load.

Here's the first official trailer (+ poster) for Microsoft's Halo live-action series, direct from YouTube:

You can rewatch the first teaser for Microsoft's live-action Halo series here, to see the first look again.

Aliens threaten human existence in an epic 26th-century showdown. A live-action TV series based on the video game Halo. This new Halo series is created by and developed by Steven Kane (creator of "The Last Ship", producer on "The Closer" and "American Dad!") and Kyle Killen. The series scripts are also written by Steve Kane. Featuring episodes directed by Jonathan Liebesman (of Darkness Falls, Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning, The Killing Room, Battle Los Angeles, Wrath of the Titans, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), Otto Bathurst (of 2018's Robin Hood, "Criminal Justice", "Peaky Blinders", "His Dark Materials"), Roel Reiné (of The Delivery, The Lost Tribe, Bear, Wolf Town, 12 Rounds 2: Reloaded, The Admiral, Redbad), and Jessica Lowrey (of "Emergence", "Doom Patrol", "Queen of the South", "Heels"). Produced by Sheila Hockin and Charlotte Keating. Made by Amblin Television, 343 Industries, Chapter Eleven, Microsoft Studios, One Big Picture, and Showtime Networks. Paramount will debut the Halo series streaming on Paramount+ starting sometime in 2022. Stay tuned for more updates. Who's excited for this?