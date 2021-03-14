New Trailer for 'The Marijuana Conspiracy' About Women in Isolation

"These women know what they signed up for…" Samuel Goldwyn Films has released an official trailer for an indie feature titled The Marijuana Conspiracy, based on a remarkably true story. This entertaining & informative film took place in 1972. It's about an outlandish study on the effects of marijuana on young women. This film centers around five young women who shared a common goal: to make some money and have a fresh start in life. They must endure isolated captivity in a true 98-day human experiment, but as the tagline states, "they had no one to protect them but each other." Oddly, the final results have never been released. The film stars Julia Sarah Stone, Morgan Kohan, Brittany Bristow, Tymika Tafari, and Kyla Young. It's being released on VOD on 4/20 (of course!) this spring. Inspired by Doreen Brown, one of the real life women whom the film is based upon. Years after the experiment ended, Brown shared her story with the world via Toronto Star. This all looks a bit strange, but I'm curious to see this story is told as a film.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Craig Pryce's The Marijuana Conspiracy, direct from YouTube:

It began as fun, like Hippiie camp, and many of the young women thrived and at their given tasks despite their "toke times". The scientists, frustrated and surprised with the women's motivation, decided to give them ever-increasing THC levels. This did not stop most of the women's productivity until many become zombified by the excessive doses. The girls used their unique strengths, resilience and friendship in order to overcome this extreme adversity. To this day, the women still do not know the results… They deserve their story to be told, and they deserve answers. The Marijuana Conspiracy is both written and directed by producer / filmmaker Craig Pryce, director of the films Atomic Reporter and The Dark previously, plus lots of TV work including the series "Good Witch" most recently. This premiered at the Santa Barbara Film Festival last year. SGF will debut The Marijuana Conspiracy direct-to-VOD starting on April 20th (4/20).