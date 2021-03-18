New Trailer for Timoner's 'Mapplethorpe - Director's Cut' Re-Release

"I would've been a painter, but the camera was invented." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released an official trailer for Mapplethorpe - Director's Cut, an updated version of the narrative feature Mapplethorpe, telling the story of photographer Robert Mapplethorpe. This originally premiered in 2018, and opened in 2019, but it wasn't the cut that director Ondi Timoner preferred. Mapplethorpe is a renowned photographer who was also feted with a documentary a few years ago, titled Mapplethorpe: Look at the Pictures. This film is a look at the life of the gay photographer from his rise to fame in the 1970s to his untimely death from AIDS in 1989. Matt Smith stars as Robert, along with Marianne Rendón, John Benjamin Hickey, Brandon Sklenar, McKinley Belcher III, & Mark Moses. This new "Director's Cut portrays a nuanced portrait of an artist at the height of his craft, along with the self-destructive impulses that threatened to undermine everything he prized." It's a great trailer that actually makes me want to watch this new version.

Here's the new trailer (+ poster) for Ondi Timoner's Mapplethorpe - Director's Cut, from YouTube:

You can still watch the original 2018 trailer for Timoner's Mapplethorpe here, to see more footage from this.

Mapplethorpe: The Director’s Cut offers restored scenes depicting his childhood love of photography, his embattled relationship with his father, and his lingering, ambivalent connection to the Catholic faith. The film follows Robert's important love affair with Patti Smith and his subsequent, pivotal romance with powerhouse art collector Sam Wagstaff. We also see Mapplethorpe's development of a precise, erotically-charged photographic style, along with his ultimately successful struggle for mainstream recognition — a status interrupted, although barely halted, by his untimely death from AIDS. Mapplethorpe - Director's Cut is directed by American filmmaker Ondi Timoner, making her narrative debut after the docs Dig!, Join Us, We Live in Public, Cool It, and Brand: A Second Coming previously. The screenplay is by Ondi Timoner and Mikko Alanne, based on the original screenplay by Bruce Goodrich. This originally premiered in 2018 at the Tribeca Film Festival and first opened in theaters in early 2019. Goldwyn Films will re-release this Director's Cut version of Mapplethorpe direct-to-VOD in the US starting April 2nd, 2021 this spring.