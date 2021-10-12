New Trailer for Twisted French Horror Thriller 'Anonymous Animals'

This looks messed up. Gravitas Ventures has debuted an official US trailer for an indie horror thriller from France titled Anonymous Animals, feature debut of filmmaker Baptiste Rouveure. This premiered at a number of genre festivals last year, and lands on VOD in the US this fall. The balance of power between man and animal has changed. In a remote countryside, any encounter can become hostile. What exactly is going on? It is an "experimental feature film set in a world where the positions of power of humans and animals have been reversed. In oppressive images and without any dialogue, the film draws its viewers into gloomy landscapes shrouded in mist and into sparsely lit rooms where frightened people face a gruesome fate and are thrown back on their instincts. Escape from the dominant animals appears to be the only possible way out…" Starring Thierry Marcos & Pauline Guilpain. It looks twisted and extra dark. Not an easy watch.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Baptiste Rouveure's Anonymous Animals, direct from YouTube:

The balance of power between man and animal has changed. In a remote countryside, any encounter with the dominant can become hostile. The film "combines the everyday horror that takes place around the human use of animals with a disturbing premise: What if the roles were reversed?" Anonymous Animals, originally known as Les Animaux Anonymes in French, is both written and directed by French filmmaker Baptiste Rouveure, making his feature directorial debut with this project after one other short (And the Winner Is) previously. This first premiered at the 2020 Cinefantasy Fantastic Film Festival and Sitges Film Festival last year, and played at other genre festivals. Gravitas Ventures will debut Rouveure's Anonymous Animals in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 5th, 2021 this fall. Who's curious about this?