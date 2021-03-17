MOVIE TRAILERS

New Trailer for 'Underplayed' Documentary About Female EDM DJs

by
March 17, 2021
Underplayed Trailer

"We've been missing a voice… And we don't even know what that is." LevelFilm in Canada has released an official trailer for the indie documentary titled Underplayed, which first premiered at the Toronto Film Festival last year. Filmed over the summer festival season, Underplayed presents a portrait of the current status of the gender, ethnic, and sexuality equality issues in dance music. The doc film profiles a number of different female EDM DJs and musicians, examining how underrepresented and underplayed they are in the EDM (Electronic Dance Music) community. It's an attempt to right the wrongs and highlight great talent shaking things up. The film features NERVO, Rezz, Alison Wonderland, Tygapaw, TOKiMONSTA, with an original score composed by Kate Simko. It's available on VOD now for anyone to give this a look if they're interested in watching. Alas, as much as I love the EDM scene, I really did not care for the film at all.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Stacey Lee's doc Underplayed, direct from YouTube:

Underplayed Poster

Electronic music was born from the ideals of diversity, community, and inclusivity; yet in 2019 only 7% of Billboard’s Top 100 DJs were women. They make up less than 3% of production and technical roles in the music industry. And for women of color, it's less than 0.3%. Filmed over the summer festival season a few years ago, Underplayed presents a portrait of the current status of the gender, ethnic, and sexual equality issues through the lens of the female pioneers, next-generation artists, and also industry leaders who are championing the change, and inspiring a much more diverse pool of role models for future generations. Underplayed is directed by first-time filmmaker Stacey Lee, making her feature directorial debut with this documentary. This was originally set to premiere at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, and also played at the Toronto Film Festival last fall. The film was already released on VOD to view worldwide on International Women's Day starting March 8th, 2021. For more info, visit the film's official site. Who wants to watch?

