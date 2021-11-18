New Trailer for Vintage Horror Film 'The Wild Man of the Navidad'

"A force of evil will torment a town." Dark Sky Films has released a new 2021 trailer for this indie horror film originally from 2008 called The Wild Man of the Navidad, made by filmmakers Duane Graves & Justin Meeks. This premiered years ago but is getting a re-release, or so it seems. It is allegedly based on the real-life journals of Dale S. Rogers, a man who, in the 1970s, lived along the banks of the Navidad River in Sublime, Texas - the same area where the original legend of the "Wild Man of the Navidad" surfaced back in the late 1800s. This vintage horror tale debunks history books to tell the harrowing story of a rural Texas community whose residents were terrified for years by a mysterious creature inhabiting the nearby woods. The film stars William McBride, Justin Meeks, Stacy Meeks, Alex Garcia, Bob Wood, Shannon Biggers, and Charles Robertson. It's fun how this trailer plays like a '90s documentary about this town.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Graves & Meeks' The Wild Man of the Navidad, from YouTube:

From the creator of the original The Texas Chain Saw Massacre comes this vintage horror tale based on the recently acquired journals of Texan Dale S. Rogers. His veracious accounts debunk history books to tell the harrowing story of a rural Texas community whose residents were terrified for years by a mysterious creature inhabiting the nearby woods. The Wild Man of the Navidad is co-directed by filmmakers Duane Graves & Justin Meeks, both of whom also later directed the films Butcher Boys and Kill or Be Killed. The screenplay is also written by Duane Graves & Justin Meeks, based on a story by Dale S. Rogers. This originally premiered at the 2008 Tribeca Film Festival years ago, and also played at Fantastic Fest and a few other festivals back then. It was already released on DVD / VOD years ago from IFC FIlms. Dark Sky Films is planning a re-release of The Wild Man of the Navidad coming soon. For more info, visit the official site.