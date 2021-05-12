New Trailer for Wine Country Coming-of-Age Film 'Chasing Wonders'

"It takes time to understand your parents…" Gravitas Ventures has released an official trailer for an indie coming-of-age story titled Chasing Wonders, filmed across five years by first-time filmmaker Paul Meins. Also known as Emu Plains, a reference to one of the wine growing locations in this, the film is being released in this US this June. A coming-of-age story set across the lush wine country of both Australia and Spain, a young man explores the nature of father-son relationships and the pathway toward understanding and forgiveness. This looks like a heartwarming story about the revelations of growing up. Chasing Wonders stars Michael Crisafulli as Sabino, with Edward James Olmos, Paz Vega, Jessica Marais, Carmen Maura, Antonio de la Torre, and Quim Gutiérrez. Not the best trailer, but this looks pretty good. A lot of lovely shots of landscapes and the stars and vineyards. I'm curious if there's some celestial aspect to this?

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Paul Meins' Chasing Wonders, direct from YouTube:

Filmed over five years, Chasing Wonders is a heart-warming story of a young boy named Sabino, who, encouraged by his grandfather to live a life of hope and possibility, takes off on the adventure of a lifetime to find the magical Emu Plains. His journey through the lush landscapes of Australia and Spain leads him to the heart of the human condition -- learning to acknowledge the complexity of what comes before us but struggling not to be defined by the past. Chasing Wonders, otherwise known as Emu Plains, is directed by Australian filmmaker Paul Meins, making his feature directorial debut with this project. The screenplay is written by Judy Morris. This originally premiered at the Adelaide Film Festival last year. Gravitas Ventures will debut Chasing Wonders in select US theaters + on VOD starting June 4th coming soon. Looking good?