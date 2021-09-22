New Trailer for 'Youth Unstoppable' Doc on Youth Climate Movement

"It will puts its faith into actions, not words." WaterBear has released an official trailer for the documentary film Youth Unstoppable, which is premiering this week in NYC and will be out to watch via WaterBear ("the first video on demand platform dedicated to the future of our planet") starting this weekend. Youth Unstoppable is a powerful film documenting the rise of the youth climate movement through the eyes of climate activist Slater Jewell-Kemker. This film will inspire young people to fight for climate justice and to educate the masses on the importance of this crucial movement. "We need stories to help us adapt and rethink our relationships to each other and the planet as we move forward in a world forever changed by the climate crisis. After 12 years of documenting the global youth climate movement, I'm excited to be bringing the film to a wider audience with the help of WaterBear." It's undeniably empowering to focus on the youth, because they're making the most difference these days. I just really hope this doc helps stir things up again.

Here's the official trailer (+ poster) for Slater Jewell-Kemker's doc Youth Unstoppable, from YouTube:

Over the course of 12 years filming in nine countries, the film documents Slater's intimate journey from the age of 13 to adulthood as she grows alongside this diverse & ever evolving movement of youth shaping the world they want to live in. The film demonstrates the rise of the movement from its grassroots origins to its world-changing triumphs. Now with the world at a crossroads, Youth Unstoppable aims to reignite the energy the movement had before the pandemic, and unite youth around the world in combating the biggest challenge humanity has faced. Youth Unstoppable is directed by Canadian filmmaker / climate activist Slater Jewell-Kemker, making her feature directorial debut with this after numerous other shorts previously. Produced by Daniel Bekerman, Wendy Jewell, and Slater Jewell-Kemker. This is premiering at the New York Climate Week this year. WaterBear will then release Youth Unstoppable streaming via their WaterBear platform on September 24th, 2021 - the day of the global climate strike. Visit the official site.