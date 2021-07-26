New TV Spot for 'No Time to Die' Reminds Us Bond is (Finally) Back

"So you're not dead?" After more than a year wait, we're just a few months away from finally seeing the new Bond movie! Eon has released a new TV spot for No Time to Die, the 25th Bond movie and the fifth movie starring Daniel Craig as Agent 007. We featured numerous trailers last year but after many delays the release date has been reset for October this fall. When No Time to Die begins, Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new tech. The cast includes Jeffrey Wright as Felix, Ralph Fiennes as M, Naomie Harris as Moneypenny, Ben Whishaw as Q; plus Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Billy Magnussen, Rory Kinnear, and David Dencik. It feels like we've been waiting so long for this movie, but I'm still as excited as ever. It seems like Fukunaga nailed this one – it might just be worth the long wait. Oh right and don't forget - watch it "only in theaters."

Here's the new "Bond is Back" TV spot for Cary Fukunaga's No Time to Die, direct from 007's YouTube:

You can still watch the first full trailer for Fukunaga's No Time to Die here, and the second official trailer.

Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. No Time to Die is directed by American filmmaker Cary Joji Fukunaga, director of the films Sin Nombre, Jane Eyre, and Beasts of No Nation previously, plus the TV shows "True Detective" and "Maniac". The screenplay is written by Neal Purvis & Robert Wade, and Scott Z. Burns, and Cary Joji Fukunaga, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge. Based on Ian Fleming's books and characters. Produced by Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson of Eon Productions. MGM/Universal will release 007's No Time to Die in US theaters starting October 8th, 2021 this fall (+ in EU / UK on September 30th). Still excited?