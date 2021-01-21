New UK Trailer for Appalachian Backwoods Cult Horror 'Wrong Turn'

"Descendants of these people are still living up their on the mountain?" Signature Entertainment in the UK has released a new UK trailer for the backwoods horror thriller titled Wrong Turn, from filmmaker Mike P. Nelson. We featured the full US trailer a month ago. Technically speaking, this is actually the seventh film in the Wrong Turn franchise, despite the same title. This time around, friends hiking the Appalachian Trail are confronted by "The Foundation", a cult community of killers who have lived in the mountains for hundreds of years. Suddenly under siege, Jen and her group of friends seem headed right to the point of no return. Starring Charlotte Vega, Adain Bradley, Bill Sage, Emma Dumont, Dylan McTee, Daisy Head, Tim DeZarn, as well as Matthew Modine. This is a much better trailer than the other one, way more intense and more footage of the freaky stuff that happens in the woods. Don't stray from the trail, kids.

Here's the new UK trailer (+ intl. poster) for Mike P. Nelson's Wrong Turn, direct from YouTube:

You can still view the first official US trailer for Nelson's Wrong Turn here, to see a bit more footage.

Backwoods terror and nerve-jangling suspense meet when Jen (Charlotte Vega) and a group of friends set out to hike the Appalachian Trail. Despite warnings to stick to the trail, the hikers stray off course—and cross into land inhabited by The Foundation, a hidden community of mountain dwellers who use deadly means to protect their way of life. Suddenly under siege, Jen and her friends seem headed to the point of no return— unless Jen's father (Matthew Modine) can reach them in time. Wrong Turn, also known as Wrong Turn: The Foundation, is directed by American filmmaker Mike P. Nelson, a former sound mixer and director of the films Summer School and The Domestics previously. The screenplay is written by Alan B. McElroy. Saban Films will release this new Wrong Turn direct-to-VOD starting January 26th this winter.