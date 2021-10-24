New UK Trailer for Belgian Film 'Lola and the Sea' with Mya Bollaers

"What's important in life is that we believe in ourselves." Peccadillo Pictures has revealed the official UK trailer for an indie drama from Belgium titled Lola and the Sea, aka Lola vers la Mer in French. This first premiered at a few film festivals back in 2019, and is finally getting a UK release this year. It also stopped by a few other US festivals this year, including Frameline. 18-year-old Lola lives in a foster home with Samir, her only friend. When her mother passes away, her father Phillip makes sure Lola will miss the ceremony. Two years before, he was throwing her out: at the time, Lola was still Lionel. She won't leave her mother alone in this last journey. So they take off together, both unwilling to share a car but determined to take her home. Introducing Magritte Awards (Belgium's Oscars) Most Promising Actress winner Mya Bollaers in her debut. Also with Benoît Magimel. A "tender exploration of family relationships and identity," with music from Culture Club and Four Non Blondes." This looks quite good! I'm very curious about watching it.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ posters) for Laurent Micheli's Lola and the Sea, direct from YouTube:

Lola (Mya Bollaers) lives in the city with her best friend Samir (Sami Outalbali) studying for her diploma as a veterinary assistant. Emboldened by her life changing transition and support of her mother she has the world at her feet with no plans of looking back. But when Lola receives the news that her mother has suddenly passed away, she returns home for the funeral and to face her estranged father, Phillipe (Benoît Magimel), who threw her out of the house a few years before. Driven together by the common goal to fulfill her mother's last wishes, Lola and Phillipe reluctantly embark on a journey to the North Sea. Forced to spend time alone together, Phillipe begins to accept his daughter for the first time. Lola and the Sea, also known as Lola vers la mer or just Lola, is both written and directed by Belgian actor / filmmaker Laurent Micheli, his second feature film after making Even Lovers Get the Blues previously. This initially premiered at the 2019 Festival du Film Francophone d'Angoulême a few years ago. Peccadillo Pics releases Lola and the Sea in UK cinemas + on VOD starting December 17th, 2021 later this fall. Who's interested?