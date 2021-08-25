New UK Trailer for Céline Sciamma's Enigmatic Film 'Petite Maman'

"I've made a friend, I think." Mubi in the UK has revealed another official UK trailer for the beloved film Petite Maman, the latest feature from Portrait of a Lady on Fire director Céline Sciamma. This initially premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, and will play at the New York Film Festival next. The title translates to Little Mom, which is a reference to the film's plot and what happens with a young girl who meets another young girl in the woods one day. Nelly has just lost her grandmother and is helping her parents clean out her mother's childhood home. One day her mother disappears without explanation. She explores the house and the surrounding woods, and meets another girl her exact same age. Petite Maman stars Joséphine Sanz and Gabrielle Sanz, with Nina Meurisse, Stéphane Varupenne, and Margot Abascal. It's only 72 minutes long, but there's so much to this film. I'm ready for everyone else to discover this and get lost on this friendly little adventure in the woods with these two girls. Enjoy the new look below.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ new poster) for Céline Sciamma's Petite Maman, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the first French trailer for Sciamma's Petite Maman here, to view even more footage.

Synopsis via Berlinale: "8-year-old Nelly has just lost her beloved grandmother and is helping her parents clean out her mother’s childhood home. She explores the house and the surrounding woods where her mum, Marion, used to play and where she built the treehouse Nelly has heard so much about. One day her mother suddenly leaves. That's when Nelly meets a girl of her own age in the woods, building a treehouse. Her name is Marion… Once again, Sciamma examines the big questions in life from a resolutely female perspective. The power of memory and imagination are explored in a unique, emotionally resonant experience." Petite Maman is both written and directed by award-winning French filmmaker Céline Sciamma, director of the films Water Lilies, Tomboy, Girlhood, and Portrait of a Lady on Fire previously. This originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Sciamma's Petite Maman will open first in cinemas in France on June 2nd, 2021. No US date has been set yet - opening in UK cinemas November 19th. Want to watch?