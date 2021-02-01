New UK Trailer for Cristi Puiu's Epic 19th Century Drama 'Malmkrog'

"But we really must continue this discussion." Sovereign Film Distribution has debuted a new trailer for the UK release of Malmkrog arriving on VOD there starting in March. The film originally premiered at last year's Berlin Film Festival, and also stopped by the New York Film Festival and many others. Malmkrog, which translates to Manor House (the alternate release title), is the latest film from acclaimed Romanian filmmaker Cristi Puiu (The Death of Mr. Lazarescu, Sieranevada) and runs a full 3 hours, 20 minutes but gets into some intense discussions. The film is made up almost entirely of conversations between guests at a house. A landowner, a politician, a countess, a General and his wife, all gather in a spacious manor and discuss death, war, progress and morality. As the time passes by, the discussion becomes more serious and heated. Starring Frédéric Schulz-Richard, Agathe Bosch, Diana Sakalauskaité, Marina Palii, Ugo Broussot, and István Téglás. Critics have been raving about this since Berlinale, but it does seem like a highly intellectual, grueling film - which is the entire point. It still might interest a few anyway - take a look.

Here's the latest official UK trailer (+ new poster) for Cristi Puiu's Malmkrog, direct from YouTube:

You can still watch the initial festival promo trailer for Puiu's Malmkrog here, to see more footage.

Nikolai, a large landowner, a man of the world, places his country estate at the disposal of some friends, by organizing a sojourn at the spacious manor house. For the guests, among which we find a politician, a young countess, a Russian General and his wife, time passes at the manor house with rich meals, society games and by engaging in a long discussion about death and the Antichrist, progress and morality. As the discussion gradually takes shape and the various topics are broached, each of them lays out his vision of the world, history, and religion. The hours pass, the discussion becomes more heated, the topics become more and more serious, and differences of culture and viewpoints grow increasingly apparent. Malmkrog, also known as Manor House, is both written and directed by acclaimed Romanian filmmaker Cristi Puiu, director of the films Stuff & Dough, The Death of Mr. Lazarescu, Aurora, Three Exercises of Interpretation, and Sieranevada previously. It's adapted from the book by Vladimir Solovyov. The film originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year, and also played at the New York Film Festival in the fall. Sovereign Film Distr will release Puiu's Malmkrog in the UK direct-to-VOD on March 26th. There's still no US release set.