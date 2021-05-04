New UK Trailer for 'Dream Horse' Film - Now Opening This Summer

"He's facing the wrong way!" Warner Bros UK has unveiled a brand new official UK trailer for indie horse racing drama Dream Horse, which is now reset for release this summer. You may remember this one as it premiered at Sundance 2020 and was originally scheduled to open in May of 2020 - until the pandemic hit and shut everything down. Dream Horse is now rescheduled to open later this month (May 21st, 2021) in the US. Toni Collette stars as Jan Vokes, a local cashier and bartender, who decides to breed a race horse in her Welsh village. As the horse rises up through the ranks, Jan and the townspeople are pitted against the racing elite in a race for the national championship. This is the same story told in the documentary Dark Horse, and both films (this and the doc) premiered at the Sundance Film Festival. Also starring Damian Lewis, Howard Davies, Joanna Page, Nicholas Farrell, Peter Davison, Siân Phillips, and Owen Teale. Glad this is finally getting a release, a kind-hearted story about a local community coming together.

Here's the new official UK trailer (+ poster) for Euros Lyn's Dream Horse, direct from WB's YouTube:

You can still watch the original 2020 US trailer for Lyn's Dream Horse here, to see a bit more footage.

The film tells the inspiring true story of Dream Alliance, an unlikely race horse bred by small town Welsh bartender, Jan Vokes (Academy Award nominee Toni Collette). With very little money and no experience, Jan convinces her neighbors to chip in their meager earnings to help raise Dream in the hopes he can compete with the racing elites. The group’s investment pays off as Dream rises through the ranks with grit and determination and goes on to race in the Welsh Grand National showing the heart of a true champion. Dream Horse is directed by Welsh filmmaker Euros Lyn, of the movies Diwrnod Hollol Mindblowing Heddiw and The Library Suicides previously, as well as lots of TV work over the years including "Doctor Who". The screenplay is written by Neil McKay. Inspired by the true story as profiled in the documentary Dark Horse previously. This originally premiered at last year's Sundance Film Festival. It was initially set to open last summer, and now arrives in the UK starting on June 4th. Bleecker Street will now release Lyn's Dream Horse in select US theaters starting May 21st, 2021 later this month. Still interested in watching?