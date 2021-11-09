New UK Trailer for Japanese Love Triangle Drama 'West North West'

"I pray for peaceful days in your life." Peccadillo Pictures in the UK has debuted a new trailer for the UK release of a Japanese indie film titled West North West, from filmmaker Takuro Nakamura. This one has taken years to be released, after originally premiered in 2015 at the Busan Film Festival. It already opened in Japan in 2018 and is finally out on VOD to watch in the UK (but still doesn't have a US distributor). Kei (Hanae Kan) works at a cocktail bar, while Ai (Yûka Yamauchi) is a model. Fearing she'll be ostracized by society, Kei chooses not to admit her sexual orientation to anyone, and becomes distressed and lonely. One day, Kei gets close to Naima (Sahel Rosa), an Iranian student studying in Japan. Ai quickly becomes jealous of them and their budding relationship. All three are embarrassed & insecure but eventually they begin to share emotions. Set in modern day Japan, Nakamura's West North West is "an honest & captivating film that delicately explores the complexities of gender, nationality and religious identity." This looks good.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Takuro Nakamura's West North West, direct from YouTube:

Kei (Hanae Kan) and her model girlfriend Ai (Yuka Yamauchi) are about to take their first big step in life: moving in together. One evening, at a café, Kei meets Naima (Sahel Rosa), an Iranian student studying Japanese art. Despite their vast cultural differences, the two soon become friends connecting on a new level that Kei did not experience with Ai. As the pair grow closer Ai becomes increasingly jealous of the friendship. Worried that she will lose Kei, Ai begins to make demands, looking for comfort in the security of their relationship. Kei must confront her feelings even if it takes her down path she never knew she wanted. West North West, originally known as Seihokusei or 西北西 in Japanese, is both written & directed by Japanese filmmaker Takuro Nakamura, his first and only feature film to date so far. This initially premiered at the 2015 Busan Film Festival years ago, and also showed up at Japan Cuts 2017 in the US. It first opened in Japan in 2018. Peccadillo Pictures has released Nakamura's West North West in the UK on VOD already - you can watch it streaming now. No US release has been set yet. Is anyone interested in this?