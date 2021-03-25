New UK Trailer for 'Laddie: The Man Behind The Movies' Documentary

"Someone inevitably had a story about my dad." Central City Media has released a new UK trailer for an indie documentary called Laddie: The Man Behind The Movies, which we haven't heard of before even though it originally premiered back in 2017. And it looks entertaining and informative. Laddie is a doc film about Alan Ladd Jr., producer and former 20th Century Fox chairman, directed by his daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones. The untold story of the movie mogul who green lit Star Wars. And Blade Runner. And Alien. And Police Academy. You may not recognize his name at first, but as soon as you watch any of these films (and many others) you'll see his name in the credits right away. Featuring interviews tons of major names: Ben Affleck, Mel Brooks, Richard Donner, Lucy Fisher, Morgan Freeman, Mel Gibson, Michael Gruskoff, Jay Kanter, Ron Howard, George Lucas, Ridley Scott, Sigourney Weaver and many more. His daughter, who directed the film, wants others to get to know him "not just as 'Dad', but the way his collaborators do—as a doyen of modern American cinema." I'm always down for a fascinating Hollywood history doc! Check it out.

Official UK trailer for Amanda Ladd-Jones' doc Laddie: The Man Behind The Movies, from YouTube:

Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies is the story of the Alan Ladd Jr. the Oscar-winning producer and his daughter's journey to get to know her father not just as "Dad", but the way his collaborators do—as a doyen of modern American cinema. Through new interviews with George Lucas, Ridley Scott, Sigourney Weaver, Ben Affleck, Ron Howard, Morgan Freeman, Mel Brooks, Richard Donner, and more, Amanda Ladd-Jones endeavours to better understand her father, Alan Ladd, Jr. Known to all as Laddie, he is the understated studio chief and Oscar-winning producer behind films like Star Wars, Alien, Blade Runner, Chariots Of Fire, Police Academy, Braveheart, The Omen, Thelma and Louise, Young Frankenstein and Gone Baby Gone, whose intelligence, kindness, and unflagging faith in the people he hired turned him into one of the most successful movie moguls in Hollywood history. Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies is directed by Amanda Ladd-Jones, his daughter and a former accountant for Hollywood productions. This originally premiered at the Coronado Island Film Festival in 2017. Central City Media will debut the Laddie doc direct-to-VOD in the UK starting April 26th, 2021. It's also already available to watch in the US now.