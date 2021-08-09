New UK Trailer for Mod Culture Road Trip Film 'The Pebble & The Boy'

"Once a Mod, always a Mod." Munro Films has released an official UK trailer for an indie drama titled The Pebble and The Boy, written & directed by filmmaker Chris Green. Inspired by Mod culture, The Pebble and The Boy is described as "a British road movie with a big heart. Director and writer Chris Green lives and breathes everything Mod – and that really shows. From the music, the fashion and the scooters, he gives the audience a glimpse into his world." A boy, his Dad's ashes and a Lambretta scooter… John embarks on a journey from Manchester to Brighton, the spiritual home of the Mods, to scatter his father's ashes. Starring Patrick McNamee as John, with Sacha Parkinson, Max Boast, Patsy Kensit, Ricci Harnett, and Jesse Birdsall. "It's fun, energetic and feel-good, all wrapped up in a great soundtrack." Get a look below.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ quad poster) for Chris Green's The Pebble & The Boy, from YouTube:

The story follows John (Patrick McNamee), a 19 year old from Manchester who embarks on a journey to Brighton, the spiritual home of the Mods, on an old Lambretta scooter left to him by his father. The film is a celebration of Mod culture and fashion and features music by Paul Weller and The Jam. The Pebble and The Boy is both written and directed by English filmmaker Chris Green, director of the films Strangeways Here We Come and Me, Myself & Di previously, as well as a bunch of shorts. Produced by Michael Knowles and Jo Mifsud. This hasn't premiered at any film festivals or elsewhere, as far as we know. Munro Films will debut Green's The Pebble and The Boy in UK cinemas starting on August 27th, 2021. Anyone interested?