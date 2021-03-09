New UK Trailer for Muscular Dystrophy Doc Film 'A Space in Time'

"Sometimes there are no answers and solutions to things, but that's okay." Bohemia Media has released an official trailer for an indie documentary film titled A Space in Time, which is opening in the UK this May - there's still no US release set. From co-directors Riccardo Servini & Nick Taussig, this is a candid, lyrical, intimate portrait of a family’s struggle to transcend a fatal muscle wasting disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which in turn becomes an unlikely celebration of the disabled life, the life cut short by rare disease. The film is the story of a family seeking to transcend disability, with the two young boys at the heart of the film, and their parents, ultimately left to wonder whether their rare disease and disability – their difference from the rest of us – is not a weakness but instead a superpower, something extraordinary. Nick Taussig asks: "Why are the able-bodied so often unable to see beyond the disability a person suffers from, and witness instead an individual who leads a rich and varied life, their disability just one aspect of them?"

Here's the first UK trailer (+ poster) for Riccardo Servini & Nick Taussig's A Space in Time, on YouTube:

A candid, lyrical, intimate portrait of one family's struggle to transcend a fatal muscle wasting disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, which in turn becomes an unlikely celebration of the disabled life, the life cut short by rare disease. The film carries us through an up-close, poetic and frank portrait of the family surviving and thriving through the ups and downs of the disease, as we see Theo and Oskar’s gradual transition from walking to greater wheelchair dependency, both through their eyes and the eyes of their parents, director Nick Taussig and artist Klara Taussig, and how they learn to cope with the inevitable reality of losing their sons to an illness that currently has no cure. A Space in Time is directed by UK filmmakers / producers Riccardo Servini and Nick Taussig, both making their feature directorial debut with this doc film after many, many short films and other projects previously. Produced by Nick Taussig, Paul Van Carter, and Annabel Wigoder, along with Impact Partners. Bohemia Media will release A Space in Time in UK cinemas starting on May 17th. No US release is set yet - stay tuned for more. Who's interested?