New UK Trailer for Otherworldly Dystopain Sci-Fi Film 'Undergods'

"It hasn't finished yet…" Lightbulb Film Dist. has released a full UK trailer for the dystopian fantasy-thriller Undergods, which originally premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year (view a promo trailer from then). The film played at the Glasgow Film Festival in February and went on to receive two BIFA (British Independent Film Award) noms. In a futuristic, post-apocalyptic world, K and Z roam the streets on the lookout for corpses and something even more valuable - fresh meat. What follows is a series of narratives, overlapping and weaving through time & space with remarkable grace & ease. The threads come together elegantly as stories layer upon each other & crescendo towards a powerful, satisfying conclusion. The key cast includes Kate Dickie, Ned Dennehy, Geza Rohrig, Adrian Rawlins, and an especially crazed Jan Bijvoet. This looks delightfully unique & kooky, still not sure what to make of it but I'm certainly intrigued.

Here's the new UK trailer (+ new poster) for Chino Moya's Undergods, direct from YouTube:

You can see the first festival promo trailer for Moya's Undergods here, to see a bit more footage.

An otherworldly journey through a Europe in decline, Chino Moya's feature directorial debut Undergods is a collection of darkly humorous fantasy tales about a series of men whose worlds fall apart through a visit from an unexpected stranger. Set to an original, synth score featuring ‘80s electronica, Undergods journeys through disparate eras and realities fusing failed 20th Century utopias and 21st Century Ikea nightmares. Undergods is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmaker Chino Moya, making his feature directorial debut after a few short films and other creative work. Made with the support of the BFI, (using funds from the National Lottery), the Wallonia Brussels Fund for Audiovisual and Cinema, the Estonian Cultural Fund, the Estonian Film Institute, Sweden's Film I Vast. This initially premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year. Moya's Undergods opens select UK theaters + on VOD starting May 17th.