New UK Trailer for 'Quant' Doc About 60s Fashion Icon Mary Quant

"What she did was liberate those girls." Studio Soho Distribution has released an official UK trailer for a biopic documentary film titled Quant, made by actress-turned-filmmaker Sadie Frost. This is premiering at the London Film Festival this month before it opens in UK cinemas later this fall. The doc explores the life and legacy of 1960s fashion icon, Mary Quant. In her directorial debut, Frost pairs archival footage with dramatized scenes, featuring Camilla Rutherford as Quant with striking creativity. Interviews with Quant family members and titans of the fashion & beauty industry provide a rich texture for exploring the creative, personal and professional life of a beloved cultural icon. If you don't know much about her, a perfect chance to learn more! LFF's intro: "A film powered by female ingenuity, both in front of and behind the camera, along with 1960s pop hits and a vibrant dayglow archive, Quant brims with London vim." Looks quite good.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ poster) for Sadie Frost's doc Quant, from YouTube (via HeyUGuys):

One of the most influential artists of the 20th Century worldwide, Mary Quant was at the vanguard of the style revolution of the '60s and '70s, leading the charge away from convention and conservatism through the championing of ground-breaking designs including the miniskirt and hot pants, plus an ingeniously creative partnership with the hairstylist, Vidal Sassoon. Quant's fresh designs and irreverent style shaped a generation and heralded the arrival of the 'swinging 60s'. Her impact on the business of fashion and design can still be felt today across the globe. Quant is directed by English actress / producer / filmmaker / fashion designer Sadie Frost, making her feature directorial debut after directing a short film previously. Produced by Kirsty Bell and Ben Charles Edwards. Studio Soho Distribution will debut Frost's Quant in UK cinemas starting on October 29th, 2021 this fall. No US release has been set yet - stay tuned for updates.