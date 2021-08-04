New UK Trailer for Stuck-in-a-Hotel Virus Survival Horror Film 'Hall'

"The end of the world starts at the end of the… hall." Strike Media in the UK has launched an official trailer for an indie contained horror thriller titled Hall, the first narrative feature from actor-turned-filmmaker Francesco Giannini. This premiered at FrightFest last year and will open in the UK in September, but has no US release announced yet. When a debilitating virus spreads across a hotel hallway, scattered victims must fight for survival. Fear is spreading… Who will make it out alive? What do you even do? Who will navigate their way out of the hotel corridor through the long and narrow stretch of isolated carnage? Starring Julian Richings, Carolina Bartczak, Yumiko Shaku, Mark Gibson, & Vlasta Vrana. Yeah, this definitely looks freaky, but it's not exactly the most original idea - especially with a real virus still threatening all of us.

Here's the official UK trailer (+ posters) for Francesco Giannini's Hall, from Strike Media's YouTube:

When a debilitating virus spreads across a long hotel hallway, a few scattered victims fight for survival, and try to escape from the dark narrow stretch of isolated carnage. Hall is directed by actor / producer / filmmaker Francesco Giannini, making his first narrative feature after co-directing the doc Tax Shelter Terrors previously, plus numerous other shorts; he's also the founder of Franky Films production company. The screenplay is written by Derrick Adams & Adam Kolodny, from a story by Francesco Giannini. Produced by Tamara Dupuis, Francesco Giannini, and Daniel Roy. This first premiered at the genre festival FrightFest in the UK last year, and it already opened in Canada earlier this year. Strike Media will debut Giannini's Hall direct-to-VOD in the UK on September 13th, 2021 coming up. No US release is set. Who's curious?