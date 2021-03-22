New UK Trailer for Thriller 'Into the Labyrinth' with Dustin Hoffman

"I think it's time for you to meet Bunny." Darkland Distribution has revealed another official UK trailer for a mysterious kidnapping thriller titled Into the Labyrinth, made by an Italian filmmaker named Donato Carrisi. We already posted the first US trailer last year. When a kidnapping victim turns up alive after fifteen years, a profiler and a private investigator try to piece together the mystery. He discovers she might have all the secrets to finding her kidnapper, but they're locked inside her mind. Not to mention, the mystery of the mazes she was trapped in when referring to the man who put her there. Valentina Bellè stars, along with Dustin Hoffman, Toni Servillo, Vinicio Marchioni, Caterina Shulha, Stefano Rossi Giordani, and Luis Gnecco. This trailer has some seriously cool shots that make me curious about it way more than the first trailer. I'm intrigued to find out what's really going on. It's already available on VOD in the US now.

Here's the new UK trailer (+ UK poster) for Donato Carrisi's Into the Labyrinth, direct from YouTube:

You can still rewatch the original US trailer for Carrisi's Into the Labyrinth here, to see more footage.

Samantha (Valentina Bellè), a young kidnapped girl, resurfaces after 15 years and is in shock after being imprisoned and hospitalized. Next to her is Dr. Green (Dustin Hoffman), a profiler who investigates victims' minds to find clues. Genko (Toni Servillo), a private investigator, is also on the kidnapper's trail. Together they try to piece together the mystery. Into the Labyrinth, also known as L'uomo Del Labirinto in Italian, is directed by Italian writer / filmmaker Donato Carrisi, his second feature film after directing The Girl in the Fog previously. The screenplay is also written by Donato Carrisi, adapted from his own novel. Produced by Maurizio Totti and Alessandro Usai. This already opened in Italy last fall. Brainstorm already released Carrisi's Into the Labyrinth on VOD in the US on October 9th last fall. Darkland will also release the film direct-to-VOD / DVD in the UK starting on April 19th this spring. Anyone still interested?