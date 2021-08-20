New US Trailer for Acclaimed B&W Comedy 'El Planeta' Set in Spain

"A playful riff of art-imitating-life." Utopia has revealed the first official US trailer for an acclaimed indie film titled El Planeta, set in Spain, made by an Argentinian filmmaker who lives in Brooklyn. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival this year to some rave reviews. And it also stopped by New Directors/New Films, Oak Cliff Film Festival, Rooftop Films, and more fests. El Planeta is a dark comedy exploring contemporary poverty, female desire, and the always complicated filial relationships of mothers and daughters. Amidst the devastation of post-crisis Spain, a mother and daughter bluff and grift to fund their extravagant daily life—with impending eviction never too far from sight. Starring Amalia Ulman, Ale Ulman, Nacho Vigalondo (!!), and Zhou Chen. Another good indie comedy about a grifter family like Kajillionaire, but with an entirely definitely look & feel. I really want to see this! Looks kooky - check it out.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Amalia Ulman's El Planeta, direct from YouTube:

El Planeta is a dark comedy exploring contemporary poverty, female desire, and the always complicated filial relationships of mothers and daughters. A daughter (Amalia Ulman) forced to return home after the death of her father, reconnects with her eccentric mother, hustling to maintain some semblance of their middle-class lifestyle in the face of an impending eviction. Over the course of the week we watch as the daughter's hopes are tested as she attempts to use her sexuality as a means of escape. Meanwhile, the mother grifts her way into definite security — within the care of a jail cell. El Planeta is both written and directed by Argentinian filmmaker Amalia Ulman, making her feature directorial debut after a number of short films previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. Utopia will debut Ulman's El Planeta in select US theaters starting on September 24th, 2021. Anyone curious?