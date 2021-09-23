New US Trailer for Acclaimed Taiwanese 60s Horror Film 'Detention'

"Have you forgotten? Or are you just afraid?" Dekanalog Releasing has debuted an official US trailer for an acclaimed Taiwanese horror film titled Detention, directed by John Hsu. This originally opened in Taiwan back in 2019, and is finally showing in the US after playing at various festivals - including Fantasia, Busan, and the New York Asian Film Festival last year. Set in 1962 in Taiwan, during the time of the White Terror. Martial law is in full force. In a time of extreme repression, all ideas considered to be dissident are banned, and the culprits are tortured or executed. Adapted from a video game, based on true events, this "masterful debut from director & co-writer John Hsu creates at once a shocking historical drama, melancholy coming-of-age tale + nightmarish horror film that recalls the masterworks of Guillermo del Toro, and with enough blood, striking sound design, art direction, and special effects to evoke the best of Silent Hill." The film stars Gingle Wang, Fu Meng-po, Tseng Ching-hua, Cecilia Choi, & Hung Chang Chu. Horror fans have been raving about it for a while and now it's finally getting a theatrical release here. Check it out below.

Here's the new official US trailer (+ new poster) for John Hsu's Detention, direct from Vimeo:

Set in 1962 during the White Terror period in Taiwan, two high schoolers wake up and find themselves trapped on a vacated campus after school. As a series of mysterious events unfold around them, they realize that their hope of escape hinges on finding out what had happened to their friends and teachers while they were asleep. Have they really forgotten what happened or are they just too afraid to recall it? Detention, originally known as Fanxiao or 返校 in Mandarin, is directed by the Taiwanese filmmaker John Hsu, making his feature directorial debut wit this project after numerous other short films. The screenplay is written by Shih-Keng Chien, Kai-Ling Fu, and John Hsu. Adapted from the eponymous video game, which was based on true events. This initially premiered in Taiwan back in 2019, and also played at the Busan Film Festival that year. It eventually won five Golden Horse Awards (New Director, Adapted Screenplay, Visual Effects, Art Direction, Original Song) in Taiwan. Dekanalog will release John Hsu's Detention in select US theaters + "virtual cinemas" starting on October 8th, 2021 this fall. For details visit their site. Interested?