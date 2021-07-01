New US Trailer for Adorable Guide Dog Film 'Little Q' from Hong Kong

"Little Q has given me so much more than I deserved." Well Go USA has released an official US trailer for the adorable Chinese / Hong Hong drama titled Little Q, from filmmaker / film editor Law Wing-Cheong. Adapted from the Japanese novel Goodbye, Khoru, following a guide dog and his conflicted master. A story about the life of the dog Quill (nickname Little Q): the interaction between Little Q and the puppy raisers, the guide dog trainer, and the newly blind dessert chef Lee Po Ting, played by Simon Yam – how he earns the trust of Po Ting and makes Po Ting take a new lease of life. This also stars Gigi Leung, Him Law, Charlie Yeung, Shanshan Yuan, Angela Yeun, Frankie Lam, & Roger Kwok Chun On. This same story was made into the Japanese film Quill in 2004, but has been updated as a HK film now. Reviews say it "shies away from the [source] material's tear-jerking potential, and instead offers a warm and gentle look at how humans and their canine friends treasure each others' company." I love dogs and just have to see this.

Here's the official US trailer (+ three posters) for Law Wing-Cheong's Little Q, from Well Go's YouTube:

And here's an original Chinese version of the trailer for Law Wing-Cheong's Little Q, also on YouTube:

Based on a true story: Little Q, a yellow lab with a curious birthmark, is training to become a guide dog for the blind. When his training is complete, Little Q is sent to help Lee Bo Ting, a famous, recently blinded chef. Irritable and bitter, Bo Ting is at first reluctant to rely on Little Q and even tries to drive him away several times. But through his loyalty, Little Q eventually teaches Bo Ting how to trust again, opening him up to a new life of wonderful possibilities. Little Q, originally known as Xiao Q, is directed by Hong Kong editor / filmmaker Law Wing-Cheong, an experienced film editor in HK, and also the director of the films Running Out of Time 2, Hooked on You, Tactical Unit - Comrades in Arms, Punished, The Wrath of Vajra, and Iceman previously. The screenplay is written by Susan Chan. This initially opened in theaters in China and Hong Kong back in 2019. Well Go USA will finally release Little Q in the US in select theaters + on VOD starting on August 17th, 2021 later this summer. For more info, visit their website. Who wants to watch?