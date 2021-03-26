New US Trailer for 'April and The Extraordinary World' Animated Film

"You're in danger! They're coming for you!" GKids has posted another US trailer with English dubbing for the French animated film April and The Extraordinary World, known as Avril et le monde truqué. This originally premiered at the 2015 Annecy Film Festival and already opened in 2016, so we're a few years behind on this. But that doesn't matter. It's always nice to catch up with lovely films from around the world! From the creators of the Academy Award-nominated Persepolis and the mind of renowned graphic novelist Jacques Tardi comes a riveting sci-fi adventure set in an alternate steampunk universe. It's 1941 but France is trapped in the nineteenth century, governed by steam power and Napoleon V, where many scientists vanish mysteriously. April goes in search of her missing scientist parents. This is already available to watch in French (featuring the voice of Marion Cotillard as Avril) with subtitles. Or you can watch the alternate English dub version featuring the voices of Angela Galuppo as April, Paul Giamatti, Tony Hale, Susan Sarandon, and J.K. Simmons. This looks like a worthwhile adventure to take (with a talking kitty, too).

Paris, 1941. A family of scientists is on the brink of discovering a powerful longevity serum when all of a sudden a mysterious force abducts them, leaving their young daughter April behind. Ten years later, April (voiced by Academy Award nominee Marion Cotillard) lives alone with her dear cat, Darwin, and carries on her family's research in secret. But she soon finds herself at the center of a shadowy and far-reaching conspiracy, and on the run from government agents, bicycle-powered dirigibles and cyborg rat spies. April and The Extraordinary World, originally known as Avril et le Monde Truqué in French, is co-directed by filmmakers Christian Desmares (animator on "Lastman", animation director on The Summit of the Gods) and Franck Ekinci (producer on "Lastman", "50 Shades of Greek"), making their feature directorial debut with this. The screenplay is by Franck Ekinci & Benjamin Legrand, from an original idea by Benjamin Legrand. And inspired by the original graphic creations from Jacques Tardi. Adapted by Mark Camacho & Pauline Little. This originally premiered at the Annecy Film Festival in 2015. GKids already released the film in the US in 2016. It's now available to watch on VOD + DVD everywhere. For more details, visit GKids' site.