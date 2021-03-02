New US Trailer for Argentinian Apocalyptic Animated Movie 'Lava'

"Wait - don't look at your phone!" Rock Salt Releasing has unveiled a new US trailer for an indie animated dark comedy from Argentina called Lava, the latest from filmmaker Ayar Blasco. This originally premiered back in 2019, but is only now getting a US release with a new English-language voice cast. Both versions will be out in the US in March. The near-future sci-fi follows Débora, a "lonely and ineffectual tattoo artist," and her friends as they try to stop and apocalypse. The film is a commentary on screen addiction, as people are entranced by messages on their devices. The new cast features Janeane Garofalo and Cedric Williams; the original Spanish-language voice cast is Sofía Gala Castiglione, Martín Piroyansky, and Justina Bustos. I'm always down for more "animation for adults" that explores crazy cool concepts. This looks fun.

Here's the new US trailer (+ original poster) for Ayar Blasco's Lava, direct from Vimeo (via Rock Salt):

Deborah, a lonely tattoo artist, endeavors to save herself and her town from an alien invasion. The aliens come in the form of large cats, cackling witches, and never-ending snakes; what's more, these dangerous invaders have harnessed the media as a means to hypnotize humanity into submission. She must learn to resist their control and try to convince others to do the same. Lava is directed by Argentinian-Ecuadorian filmmaker Ayar Blasco, director of the feature films El sol and La Vagancia, as well as numerous other short films. The screenplay is written by Ayar Blasco, Nicolás Britos, and Salvador Sanz. This originally Mar del Plata Film Festival in Argentina back in 2019, and opened down there last year. Rock Salt Releasing will debut Blasco's Lava direct-to-VOD in the US starting March 15th, 2021 this month. Who wants to watch?