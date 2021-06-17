New US Trailer for Argentinian Horror Film 'Rock, Paper and Scissors'

"There is no place like home." Dark Star Pictures has released the new US trailer for an Argentinian horror thriller titled Rock, Paper and Scissors, originally the same in Spanish, Piedra, Papel y Tijera. This initially premiered in 2019 at FrightFest in London and the Morbido Film Fest in Mexico. Jesus and Maria José are siblings living in the house of their recently deceased father. Their usual routine is interrupted by the arrival of Magdalena, their paternal half-sister. After many years without being with her other siblings, she comes from Spain to claim her share of the house inherited from their father. However, these siblings, who do not want to sell it, start playing wicked games with her, in which it is difficult to distinguish who has the stone, who has the paper and who has the scissors. This stars Agustina Cerviño, Valeria Giorcelli, Pablo Sigal. Looks like another unsettling, creepy Argentinian horror film to catch this summer. Disfrutar.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Blousson & Lenzi's Rock, Paper and Scissors, from YouTube:

Jesus and Jose Maria are siblings living in a closed-off world constructed of strange games and relentless madness. When their half-sister Magdalena returns home to inquire about her share of their inheritance, a strange and bloody affair ensues. Rock, Paper and Scissors, originally known as Piedra, Papel y Tijera in Spanish, is co-directed by Argentinian filmmakers Martín Blousson & Macarena García Lenzi, both making their feature directorial debut with this film. The screenplay is written by Macarena García Lenzi, in collaboration with Martín Blousson, Julieta García Lenzi, and Valentín Javier Diment. This first premiered at FrightFest and the Morbido Film Fest in 2019, and also opened in Argentina in 2019. Dark Star Pictures will debut Rock, Paper and Scissors direct-to-VOD in the US starting soon on July 6th, 2021 this summer.