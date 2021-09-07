New US Trailer for 'Bergman Island' Starring Tim Roth & Vicky Krieps

"All this calm and perfection… I find it oppressive." IFC Films has debuted a new official US trailer for the indie drama Bergman Island, the latest film from acclaimed French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve (who is one of my personal favorites). This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and was one of my favorite films of the festival. In Bergman Island, an American filmmaking couple go to the island where Ingmar Bergman was inspired and find that the lines between reality and fiction star to blur. It was filmed back in 2018 on the island Fårö in Sweden. Talented actors Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth star, with Mia Wasikowska, Anders Danielsen Lie, Joel Spira, and Clara Strauch. I've been a fan of Mia Hansen-Løve for years (interviewed her in 2016) and this is yet another excellent and intellectual creation in her oeuvre. I wrote a glowing review of the film at Cannes, saying it's "another light and breezy walk-and-talk film" about relationships and an exploration of how to be inspired by the past. I highly recommend this.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Mia Hansen-Løve's Bergman Island, from IFC's YouTube:

You can view the original French trailer for Mia Hansen-Løve's Bergman Island here, to see more footage.

The picture revolves around an American filmmaking couple (Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth) who retreat to the island for the summer to each write screenplays for their upcoming films in an act of pilgrimage to the place that inspired Bergman. As the summer and their screenplays advance, the lines between reality and fiction start to blur against the backdrop of the Island's wild landscape. Bergman Island is both written and directed by the acclaimed French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve, director of the films All Is Forgiven, Father of My Children, Goodbye First Love, Eden, Things to Come, and Maya previously (she's one of my favorite directors). Produced by Charles Gillibert, Erik Hemmendorff, Rodrigo Teixeira, and Lisa Widén. This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year playing in the Main Competition (read our review). It already opened in France back in July. IFC Films will release Mia Hansen-Løve's Bergman Island in select US theaters + on VOD starting October 15th, 2021 coming soon this fall. Who's intrigued?