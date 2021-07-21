New US Trailer for 'Charlatan' Film About a Czech Healer in the 1950s

"Don't ever try to do miracles, my boy. People will never forgive you." Strand Releasing has unveiled an official US trailer for an acclaimed indie drama titled Charlatan, set in Czechoslovakia in the 1950s, but directed by an award-winning Polish filmmaker named Agnieszka Holland. It premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival last year before the pandemic hit, and is finally getting a US release in theaters this summer. The film is about the life of Jan Mikolášek, a successful Czech healer, who diagnosed & healed people using his intuition and his familiarity with plants. His remedies, although mostly plant-based, included lifestyle and dietary changes. He healed not only poor people from the villages but also many well-known people. His diagnostic methods and notorious healing got the attention of the Communist regime, and he was eventually arrested. Ivan Trojan stars as Jan, joined by Josef Troja, Juraj Loj, Jaroslava Pokorná, Jirí Cerný, Miroslav Hanus, and Ladislav Kolár. If this story intrigues you, I highly recommend watching this film.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Agnieszka Holland's Charlatan, direct from YouTube:

Few true stories tread the thin line between good and evil as precariously as that of Jan Mikolášek (Ivan Trojan), a 20th century Czech herbal healer whose great success masked the grimmest of secrets. Mikolášek won fame and fortune treating celebrities of the interwar, Nazi, and Communist eras with his uncanny knack for "urinary diagnosis". But his passion for healing welled up from the same source as a lust for cruelty, sadism, and an incapacity for love that only one person could ever quell – his assistant, František. As a show trial threatens to pry open these secrets and undo him, Jan's dichotomies are put to a final test, with the fate of his life's only love in the balance. A personal tale as replete with twists as the century itself, and a reflection on the price one pays for single-mindedly following one's calling. Charlatan is directed by acclaimed Polish filmmaker Agnieszka Holland, of many films including Angry Harvest, To Kill a Priest, Europa Europa, Olivier Olivier, The Secret Garden, Total Eclipse, Washington Square, The Third Miracle, Copying Beethoven, In Darkness, Spoor, and Mr. Jones previously. The screenplay is by Marek Epstein, from an idea by Martin Sulc & Jaroslav Sedlácek. This initially premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival last year. Strand will open Charlatan in select US theaters on July 23rd, 2021. Interested?