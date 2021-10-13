New US Trailer for Dramedy 'Gaza Mon Amour' Starring Hiam Abbass

"The guy clearly likes you." Goldwyn Films has revealed the official US trailer for an indie dramedy from Palestine titled Gaza Mon Amour, the second feature by filmmakers ﻿Tarzan & Arab Nasser. It premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival last year, and it was submitted as Palestine's Best International Film entry for the 93rd Academy Awards (that were already held this year). Sixty-year-old fisherman Issa is secretly in love with Siham, a woman who works at the market with her daughter Leila. When he discovers an ancient phallic statue of Apollo in his fishing nets, Issa hides it, not knowing what to do with this potent treasure. Yet deep inside, he feels that this discovery will change his life forever. Strangely, his confidence starts to grow and eventually he decides to approach her. The film stars Hiam Abbass (from "Succession"), Salim Dau, Maisa Abd Elhadi, & George Iskandar. It looks so sweet and humble - very much worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for ﻿Tarzan & Arab Nassers' Gaza Mon Amour, from YouTube:

Gaza, today. Aging fisherman Issa (Salim Daw) is secretly in love with Siham, a woman who works at the market with her daughter Leila. When he discovers an ancient phallic statue of Apollo in his fishing nets, Issa hides it, not knowing what to do with this mysterious and potent treasure. Yet deep inside, he feels that this discovery will change his life forever. Strangely, his confidence starts to grow and eventually he decides to approach Siham. Gaza Mon Amour is both written and directed by twin Palestinian filmmakers ﻿Tarzan & Arab Nasser, their second feature film after making Dégradé previously, as well as a few other short films. This initially premiered at the 2020 Venice Film Festival last year, and also went on to play at the Toronto, Hamburg, Stockholm, and Chicago Film Festivals. Samuel Goldwyn Films will debut Gaza Mon Amour in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 5th, 2021 this fall. Anyone interested in this?