New US Trailer for Eccentric Film 'The Show' Written by Alan Moore

"We've saved you the best seat in the house…" Shout Factory has released a new official US trailer for the strange, eccentric, indie film titled The Show, directed by filmmaker Mitch Jenkins. This premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last year, and we featured an early teaser trailer back then. A man's search for a stolen artifact leads him to the haunted town ("Northampton - a strange and haunted town in the heart of England as dangerous as he is") filled with Voodoo gangsters, masked adventurers, Depression-era private eyes and violent chiaroscuro women. From the mind of writer Alan Moore (known for Watchmen, V for Vendetta, Swamp Thing) comes a new feature film starring Tom Burke (seen in The Souvenir), Siobhan Hewlett, Alan Moore (oh yes), Ellie Bamber, Darrell D'Silva, Richard Dillane, Christopher Fairbank, and Sheila Atim. Welcome to The Show. I'm still not sure what to make of it, and this new trailer doesn't really help much. So much odd footage in here along with a treasure trove of kooky characters. Is anyone curious?

Here's the official US trailer (+ new poster) for Mitch Jenkins' The Show, direct from YouTube:

A frighteningly focussed man of many talents, passports and identities arrives at England's broken heart, a haunted midlands town that has collapsed to a black hole of dreams, only to find that this new territory is as at least as strange & dangerous as he is. Attempting to locate a certain person and a certain artifact for his insistent client, he finds himself sinking in a quicksand twilight world of dead Lotharios, comatose sleeping beauties, Voodoo gangsters, masked adventurers, unlikely 1930s private eyes, violent chiaroscuro women… and this is Northampton when it's still awake. Once the town closes its eyes there is another world entirely going on beneath the twitching lids, a world of glittering and sinister delirium much worse than any social or economic devastation. Welcome to the British nightmare, with its gorgeous flesh, its tinsel and its luminous light-entertainment monsters; its hallucinatory austerity. The Show is directed by filmmaker Mitch Jenkins, his second feature after directing Show Pieces previously. The screenplay is written by acclaimed graphic novelist / writer Alan Moore. Produced by Thomas Brown, Michael Elliott, and Jim Mooney. This was supposed to premiere at last year's SXSW Film Festival, and instead premiered at the Sitges Film Festival last fall. Shout will host a one-night-only showing of The Show on August 26th, 2021 later this summer. For more info on that event, visit Fathom. Or follow for updates on Instagram. Who's in?