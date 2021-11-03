New US Trailer for Estonian Love Triangle Cold War Thriller 'Firebird'

"You know what happens to men like you?" An official US trailer has debuted for an Estonian Cold War love triangle romantic thriller titled Firebird, which is a slick name for a film like this. At the height of the Cold War, a troubled soldier forms a forbidden love triangle with a fighter pilot and his female comrade amid the dangerous surroundings of a Soviet Air Force Base. Firebird shares the true story of forbidden love, set on a military base at the height of the Cold War. This film is a journey of following love at all costs, of growing up, and of courage even in the most impossible of situations. It's inspired by the true story of Sergey Fetisov. The film stars Tom Prior as Sergey, along with Oleg Zagorodnii, Diana Pozharskaya, Jake Thomas Henderson, Margus Prangel, Ester Kuntu, and Nicholas Woodeson. It premiered at the 2021 BFI Flare London LGBTQ+ Film Festival earlier this year, and will be available to watch later in November. This trailer has heaps of style, with vivid colors and underwater shots and flying shots and more. Worth a watch.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Peeter Rebane's Firebird, direct from YouTube:

Love. Fear. Courage. At the height of the Cold War, a troubled soldier (Tom Prior) forms a forbidden love triangle with a daring fighter pilot and his female comrade amid the dangerous surroundings of a Soviet Air Force Base in Estonia. Firebird, originally known as Tulilind in Estonian, is directed by the Estonian filmmaker Peeter Rebane, making his first narrative feature after directing the docs Robbie Williams: Fans Journey to Tallinn and Tashi Delek! previously, as well as a few other shorts. The screenplay is written by Peeter Rebane & Tom Prior, based on the true story of Sergey Fetisov. This originally premiered at the 2021 BFI Flare London LGBTQ+ Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at Frameline and Outfest. It opens in the UK starting in January 2022. Rebane's Firebird film will open in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 25th, 2021 this fall. For more info, visit the film's official website. Anyone interested?