New US Trailer for Exorcism Film 'The Seventh Day' with Guy Pearce

"You need to be willing to put yourself at risk." Vertical Ent. has released another official US trailer for The Seventh Day, a freaky new Australian exorcism thriller from filmmaker Justin P. Lange (The Dark). This looks like many other exorcism thrillers but with a few clever twists, as Guy Pearce plays Father Peter, a renown exorcist training younger priests. He teams up with a rookie priest and takes him out on his first day of training - identifying possession and learning the rites of exorcism. As they plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, and their own demons emerge. With Keith David, Stephen Lang, Robin Bartlett, Heath Freeman, Hannah Alline, Major Dodge, and Vadhir Derbez. This still looks like Training Day with exorcists, which is a pretty cool concept to play around with. Take a look.

There has been a drastic increase in possessions across the country. Father Peter (Guy Pearce) a renowned exorcist is serving the church by overseeing trainee priests while they take the last step in their on-the-job training - identifying possession and learning the rites of exorcism. Father Daniel Garcia is Father Peter’s latest trainee. As the priests plunge deeper into hell on earth, the lines between good and evil blur, and their own demons emerge. The Seventh Day is both written and directed by Australian filmmaker Justin P. Lange, his second feature film after making The Dark previously, as well as a few shorts. It's produced by Chelsea Davenport, Kimberly Hwang, Amanda Presmyk, and Dallas Sonnier. Vertical Entertainment will release Lange's The Seventh Day in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 26th, 2021 coming soon.