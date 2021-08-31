New US Trailer for France's 'De Gaulle' Biopic with Lambert Wilson

"If history makes men, some men make history." Samuel Goldwyn Films has released an official US trailer for the French biopic drama De Gaulle, about the legendary French politician Charles de Gaulle. The film takes place during World War II, just as France is dealing with the Nazi army invading their country. It already opened in France last year, and is finally arriving in the US this fall. Set in France, June 1940. The de Gaulle couple is confronted with the military and political collapse of France… Charles de Gaulle joins London while Yvonne, his wife, finds herself with her three children on the road of the exodus. Starring Lambert Wilson (from The Matrix Reloaded, Catwoman, Babylon A.D., Benedetta) as Charles de Gaulle, with a cast including Isabelle Carré as his wife Yvonne, plus Olivier Gourmet, Catherine Mouchet, Pierre Hancisse, Sophie Quinton, Gilles Cohen, Laurent Stocker, Philippe Laudenbach, and Tim Hudson as Churchill. This French biopic seems as campy as most American biopics. Still worth a look.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Gabriel Le Bomin's De Gaulle, direct from SGF's YouTube:

May 1940. Charles de Gaulle (Lambert Wilson), newly appointed French General, joins the Government in Paris while his wife and children stay behind. Facing the defeatist attitude of Philippe Pétain who is ready to negotiate with Hit-ler, De Gaulle has one purpose: continue fighting. De Gaulle is directed by French filmmaker Gabriel Le Bomin, director of the films Fragments of Antonin, Beyond Suspicion, and Our Patriots previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay & dialogue is written by Gabriel Le Bomin & Valérie Ranson-Enguiale. Produced by Aïssa Djabri and Farid Lahouassa. This already opened in France early in 2020, and it played at the BCN Film Fest last year. Samuel Goldwyn Films will release Le Bomin's De Gaulle in select US theaters + on VOD here starting on October 22nd, 2021 this fall. Curious?