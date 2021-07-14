Official US Trailer for German Post-Apoc Sci-Fi Thriller 'The Colony'

"For the many!" Saban Films has debuted a brand new official US trailer for a gritty sci-fi thriller titled The Colony, formerly known as Tides when it originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. This epic post-apocalyptic story is about a ship that crash lands on Earth in the distant future, when the entire planet has changed. The film "sends its audience on a breathless journey full of surprising twists and turns into a unique world in which humanity is about life and death." In the lead role as the astronaut Blake, who is left to her own devices and has to make a momentous decision, young star Nora Arnezeder. At her side, Iain Glen from "Game of Thrones", plus Sarah-Sofie Boussnina and Joel Basman. I originally caught this at Berlinale earlier in the year and I enjoyed it, but it's not really a great film. I wanted more out of it, but was surprised it turns into a Mad Max movie all over again. Still worth a look - check it out below.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Tim Fehlbaum's The Colony, direct from Saban's YouTube:

You can watch the first international trailer for Fehlbaum's The Colony here, to see a bit more footage.

When the earth became uninhabitable for humans, the ruling elite settled the planet Kepler 209. But its atmosphere makes the new inhabitants sterile. Two generations later, a program is to determine whether life on earth is possible again: Mission Ulysses II is supposed to bring certainty. The space capsule gets out of control when it enters the earth's atmosphere. The astronaut Blake (Nora Arnezeder) is the only one who survives the landing - but she realizes that she is not alone on earth. A struggle for survival begins and Blake must make choices that will determine the fate of all humanity. Tides, also known as Haven: Above Sky, is both written and directed by Swiss filmmaker Tim Fehlbaum, director of the films Nicht meine Hochzeit and Apocalypse previously, as well as a few short films. The screenplay is written by Tim Fehlbaum and Mariko Minoguchi. This initially premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Saban Films will release Fehlbaum's The Colony stating August 27th, 2021 this summer. Want to watch?