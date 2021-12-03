New US Trailer for Greek Film 'In the Strange Pursuit of Laura Durand'

"Laura does not exist. Is that understood?" Strike Media has released a US trailer for a Greek indie comedy titled In the Strange Pursuit of Laura Durand. It first premiered in 2019 at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, and played at a bunch of other fests including Athens, Sarajevo, Red Rock, Sunscreen, and Thessaloniki. It now opens in the US starting in January 2022. Two men who live in Athens decide to start the quest for Laura Durand, a pornstar of the 90's who has disappeared mysteriously several years ago. "An award winning and hilarious road movie, loaded with an amazing and eclectic soundtrack, In the Strange Pursuit of Laura Durand is a feelgood, touching, original story, that stays with you long after watching." The cast includes Makis Papadimitriou, Michalis Sarantis, Anna Kalaitzidou, Danis Katranidis, Ivonni Maltezou, Alexandros Logothetis, and Nikos Hatzopoulos. There's a hilariously bad English voiceover in this trailer, but the rest of the footage actually looks good. A crazy fun mix of genres & humor.

Trailer (+ poster) for Dimitris Bavellas' In the Strange Pursuit of Laura Durand, from YouTube:

Antonis and Christos are down on their luck, disconnected from modern society and surviving mainly on Christos’ unemployment benefit. Their only escape in life is their passion for music and their 8-bit band, Speed_28. The two friends are united by their common, platonic love interest, Laura Durand, a porn star of the 1990s who disappeared mysteriously some years before. As the friends' lives go from bad to worse, they decide that the time has come to start the quest for Laura Durand. In the Strange Pursuit of Laura Durand, originally known as Η αναζήτηση της Λώρα Ντουράντ in Greek, is directed by the Greek filmmaker Dimitris Bavellas, director of the films Positive Stories and Runaway Day previously, as well as a few shorts. The screenplay is written by Dimitris Bavellas and Katerina Kleitsioti. This intiially premiered at the 2019 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival a few years ago. Strike Media will debut In the Strange Pursuit of Laura Durand direct-to-VOD in the US starting on January 17th, 2022 early next year. Who's interested?