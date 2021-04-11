New US Trailer for Haifaa Al Mansour's 'The Perfect Candidate' Film

"I need to show them that they can't beat me." Music Box Films has released an official trailer for the indie film The Perfect Candidate, the latest film co-written & directed by acclaimed Saudi Arabian filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour. She first broke out with the beloved indie Wadjda, made a few films in Hollywood, then went back to tell this distinctly Saudi Arabian story. It's about a female doctor who, despite intense pressure and criticism, decides to run for council in order to improve the roadway to her medical practice. "Maryam sees the election as a way to fix the muddy road in front of her clinic, but her campaign slowly garners broader appeal." Starring Mila Alzahrani, Dhay, Nourah Al Awad, and Khalid Abdulrhim. This premiered at the 2019 Venice Film Festival, and it also played at the Toronto, Zurich, Palm Springs, Sundance Film Festivals. I initially caught this back in Venice and raved about it in my review then, as an "inspiring & uplifting film" that anyone from any culture can easily connect with. It's highly recommended.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Haifaa Al-Mansour's The Perfect Candidate, from YouTube:

A revealing look at the changing roles of women in Saudi Arabia from director Haifaa Al Mansour, The Perfect Candidate follows Maryam, a determined young doctor who runs for city council after the male incumbent repeatedly ignores her request to fix the muddy road leading to her clinic. Despite her father and her community’s struggle to accept her as their town’s first female candidate, Maryam’s creative and ambitious campaign builds momentum, becoming a symbol for a larger movement. The Perfect Candidate is directed by acclaimed Saudi Arabian filmmaker Haifaa Al Mansour, director of the movies Wadjda, Mary Shelley, and Nappily Ever After previously. The screenplay is written by Haifaa Al-Mansour and Brad Niemann. This originally premiered at the 2019 Venice Film Festival (read our review). Music Box Films will release Al-Mansour's The Perfect Candidate in select theaters exclusively starting on May 14th this spring.