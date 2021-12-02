MOVIE TRAILERS

New US Trailer for Horror 'Achoura' About a Scary Moroccan Legend

by
December 2, 2021
Source: YouTube

Achoura Trailer

"He feeds on children." Dark Star Pictures has released an official US trailer for a French-Moroccan horror film titled Achoura, finally getting a release in the US this December after originally premiering in 2018. Following raves at Cinepocalypse, the Brussels Fantastic Film Festival, Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival, and other fests, the US gets to now witness the terrifying tale of a Moroccan legend. Four childhood friends are reunited when one of them surfaces after twenty years, forcing them to deal with a creature straight out of a spine-chilling Moroccan legend. They will have to confront the terrifying events of their youth and fight a monstrous creature from folk lore. "It is sociologically proven that fantasy and horror cinema has always enjoyed a renewed interest from audiences and critics in times of social and economic turmoil," the director explains. Achoura stars Sofiia Manousha, Younes Bouab, Omar Lotfi, Iván González, Moussa Maaskri, & Mohamed Choubi. It's always cool to see the supernatural forces that haunt other cultures.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Talal Selhami's Achoura, direct from Dark Star's YouTube:

Achoura Poster

Achoura Poster

Four friends reconnect when one of them, who disappeared 25 years ago, suddenly comes back into their lives. Together, they will have to confront the terrifying events of their youth and fight a monstrous creature born of a horrible legend. Achoura is directed by French-Moroccan filmmaker Talal Selhami, directing his second feature film after making Mirages previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Jawad Lahlou, Talal Selhami, and David Villemin; based on an original idea by Talal Selhami. This initially premiered at the 2018 Paris Fantastic Film Festival a few years ago, and also played at Brussels, Bucheon, and Fantastic Film Festival Australia. Dark Star Pictures will debut Selhami's Achoura direct-to-VOD / DVD in the US starting on December 14th, 2021 coming soon. Who wants to watch this?

Find more posts: Foreign Film, Horror, To Watch, Trailer

FEATURED POSTS

VIEW MORE

POPULAR COMMENTS

LAST YEAR'S TOP 10

Alex's Top 10 - 2020
1. Nine Days
2. Berlin Alexanderplatz
3. Pixar's Soul
4. Pieces of a Woman
5. Feels Good Man
6. Another Round
7. The Truffle Hunters
8. Sound of Metal
9. Lovers Rock
10. Nomadland
Click Here for Thoughts

Adam's Top 10 - 2020
1. Spontaneous
2. Promising Y. Woman
3. Nomadland
4. The Vast of Night
5. Blow the Man Down
6. The Invisible Man
7. Minari
8. Possessor
9. Feels Good Man
10. Color Out of Space
Click Here for Thoughts

FOLLOW US HERE

OUR RSS
Subscribe to our feed or daily newsletter:
Follow Alex's main profile on twitter:
For the latest posts only, follow this acct:

Add our updates to your Feedly: click here