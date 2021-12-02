New US Trailer for Horror 'Achoura' About a Scary Moroccan Legend

"He feeds on children." Dark Star Pictures has released an official US trailer for a French-Moroccan horror film titled Achoura, finally getting a release in the US this December after originally premiering in 2018. Following raves at Cinepocalypse, the Brussels Fantastic Film Festival, Bucheon Fantastic Film Festival, and other fests, the US gets to now witness the terrifying tale of a Moroccan legend. Four childhood friends are reunited when one of them surfaces after twenty years, forcing them to deal with a creature straight out of a spine-chilling Moroccan legend. They will have to confront the terrifying events of their youth and fight a monstrous creature from folk lore. "It is sociologically proven that fantasy and horror cinema has always enjoyed a renewed interest from audiences and critics in times of social and economic turmoil," the director explains. Achoura stars Sofiia Manousha, Younes Bouab, Omar Lotfi, Iván González, Moussa Maaskri, & Mohamed Choubi. It's always cool to see the supernatural forces that haunt other cultures.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Talal Selhami's Achoura, direct from Dark Star's YouTube:

Four friends reconnect when one of them, who disappeared 25 years ago, suddenly comes back into their lives. Together, they will have to confront the terrifying events of their youth and fight a monstrous creature born of a horrible legend. Achoura is directed by French-Moroccan filmmaker Talal Selhami, directing his second feature film after making Mirages previously, as well as a few other short films. The screenplay is written by Jawad Lahlou, Talal Selhami, and David Villemin; based on an original idea by Talal Selhami. This initially premiered at the 2018 Paris Fantastic Film Festival a few years ago, and also played at Brussels, Bucheon, and Fantastic Film Festival Australia. Dark Star Pictures will debut Selhami's Achoura direct-to-VOD / DVD in the US starting on December 14th, 2021 coming soon. Who wants to watch this?