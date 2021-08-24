New US Trailer for 'I'm Your Man' Robo Romance Starring Dan Stevens

"Your dream partner. Built for you." Bleecker Street Films has debuted another new official US trailer for the beloved sci-fi romance indie film I'm Your Man, directed by German filmmaker Maria Schrader. This originally premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year under the German title Ich bin dein Mensch, and lead actress Maren Eggert won the Silver Bear for Best Performance at the fest. In order to obtain research funds for her studies at a museum in Berlin, a scientist accepts an offer to participate in an extraordinary experiment: for three weeks, she has to live with a humanoid lover robot, created to make her happy. It's a flip on the idealistic robot lover concept, with Dan Stevens (speaking perfect German) as the perfect man for her, as determined by the programmers. But she doesn't like him, and really doesn't want a relationship, and this challenges her. The cast also includes Sandra Hüller, Hans Löw, Annika Meier, and Jürgen Tarrach. One of my favorite films at Berlinale this year, I've been recommending it ever since.

Here's the official US trailer (+ posters) for Maria Schrader's I'm Your Man, from Bleecker's YouTube:

Alma is a scientist at the famous Pergamon Museum in Berlin. In order to obtain research funds, she is persuaded to participate in an extraordinary study. For three weeks, she must live with a humanoid robot tailored to her character and needs, whose artificial intelligence is designed to be the perfect life partner for her. Alma meets Tom, a robot in human form in a class of its own, created solely to make her happy. A comic-tragic tale about the questions of love, longing and what makes a human being human. I'm Your Man, originally known as Ich bin dein Mensch in German, is directed by German actress / filmmaker Maria Schrader, director of the films The Giraffe, Love Life, and Stefan Zweig: Farewell to Europe previously. The screenplay is written by Jan Schomburg & Maria Schrader; based on a short story by Emma Braslavsky. This initially premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year, where it won the Silver Bear for Best Performance. Curzon will debut Schrader's I'm Your Man in UK cinemas + on Curzon Home Cinema on August 13th, 2021 this summer. It's also set to open in the US starting on September 24th coming soon.