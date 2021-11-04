New US Trailer for India's Inspiring Journalism Doc 'Writing with Fire'

"My work comes at great personal risk." An extraordinarily inspiring film about how simply going to work as a journalist can change everything. Music Box Films in the US has unveiled an official US trailer for the superb, award-winning documentary film Writing with Fire, which first premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year. It won two awards there, including the top Audience Award from the World Cinema Doc section. The film is a profile of a remarkable newspaper in India called "Khabar Lahariya" that is making waves. In a cluttered news landscape dominated by men, emerges India's only newspaper run by Dalit women. Armed with smartphones, Chief Reporter Meera and her journalists break traditions, be it on the frontlines of India's biggest issues or within the conﬁnes of their own homes, redefining what it means to be powerful. It's amazing. "The astonishing determination of these local reporters as they empower each other and hold those responsible for injustice to account." One of the best docs of the year - worth a watch.

Here's the US trailer (+ poster) for Sushmit Ghosh & Rintu Thomas' doc Writing with Fire, on YouTube:

You can also watch the other international trailer for Writing With Fire here, for another look at this film.

Reporting in a social environment built to divide based on caste & gender, a fearless group of journalists maintain India’s only women-led news outlet. The women of Khabar Lahariya ('Waves of News') prepare to transition the newspaper from print to digital even though many of their reporters don’t have access to electricity at home. Armed with smartphones, Chief Reporter Meera and her team of intrepid investigative journalists confront some of India’s biggest issues – exposing the relentless discrimination against women and also amplifying the voices of those who suffer from the oppressive caste system. Writing with Fire is directed by and produced by Indian filmmakers Rintu Thomas & Sushmit Ghosh, both making their feature directorial debut after a few other acclaimed short films previously. This initially premiered at the 2021 Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, and also played at CPH:DOX, Hot Docs, and the Seattle + San Francisco Film Festivals this year. Music Box Films will be releasing Writing with Fire in select US theaters starting November 26th, 2021 this fall. For more info on the US debut, visit their official site. Interested?