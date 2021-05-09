New US Trailer for Italian Film 'Bad Tales' from D'Innocenzo Brothers

"Something strange happened some weeks ago…" Strand Releasing has debuted a new US trailer for Bad Tales, aka Favolacce in Italian, a dark drama from Italy from the filmmaking brothers Damiano & Fabio D'Innocenzo. This originally premiered at last year's Berlin Film Festival, where it won the Silver Bear for Best Screenplay. The dark & strange film is about a few families living out on a limb in the suburbs of Rome. Tensions here can explode at any time; ultimately it's the children who bring about the collapse. But it’s the desperation and repressed rage of the children that will explode and cut through this grotesque facade, with devastating consequences for the entire community. “We want to investigate the communication breakdown in these families, immersed in the stagnancy of sterile routines, where perhaps only tragedies have the capacity to shake things up," said the directors. Bad Tales cast includes Elio Germano, Gabriel Montesi, Barbara Chichiarelli, Max Malatesta, Ileana D'Ambra, Lino Musella, Giulia Melilio, Justin Korovkin, and Tommaso Di Cola. Not my favorite from the festival, but it's definitely a very stylish film.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for the D'Innocenzo Brothers' Bad Tales, from Strand's YouTube:

You can also watch the original festival trailer for the D'Innocenzos' film Bad Tales here, to see a bit more.

Once upon a time… in a small family suburb on the distant outskirts of Rome, Italy, the cheerful heat of summer camouflages a stifling atmosphere of alienation. From a distance, the families seem normal, but it’s an illusion: in the houses, courtyards and gardens, silence shrouds the subtle sadism of the fathers, the passivity of the mothers and the guilty indifference of adults. But it’s the desperation and repressed rage of the children that will explode and cut through this grotesque facade, with devastating consequences for the entire community. Bad Tales is both written and directed by Italian filmmakers Damiano & Fabio D'Innocenzo, aka the D'Innocenzo Brothers, making their second feature film after Boys Cry previously. This originally premiered at the Berlin Film Festival last year, and it also played at the London and Tallinn Black Nights Film Festivals. Strand Releasing will open Bad Tales in select theaters (at Film Forum in NYC) starting June 4th, then on VOD + "virtual cinemas" nationwide on June 11th. Anyone interested in this?