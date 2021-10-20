New US Trailer for Japanese Film 'They Say Nothing Stays the Same'

"It makes me happy to help folks out a little." Film Movement has debuted the US trailer for an acclaimed Japanese indie drama titled They Say Nothing Stays the Same, which initially premiered back in 2019. The film is the latest directed by Japanese actor / filmmaker Joe Odagiri, and features cinematography by the award-winning DP Christopher Doyle (of In the Mood for Love, 2046, Ondine, Paranoid Park, Love After Love). "Why does one need a ferryman? One needs a ferryman where there is a body of water and a bridge does not exist. The village high in the hills has a ferryman, but a bridge is in the works. The poor peasant is about to become even more poor. The people, livestock, and goods won't need his services much longer… He meets a young girl on a day when everything was supposed to go like any other day." The film stars Akira Emoto, Ririka Kawashima, Nijiro Murakami, Tsuyoshi Ihara, and Jun Marakami. It certainly looks like a beautifully-shot, moving film pondering the meaning of life & how we can help others.

Here's the US trailer (+ poster) for Joe Odagiri's They Say Nothing Stays the Same, from YouTube:

The drama follows an old ferryman in a remote Meiji-era community in Japan. His life is a peaceful, cyclical existence, given meaning by the essential role he plays in transporting people, livestock, & goods across the water, connecting villages and lives. When news arrives that a bridge is being built, it's clear that his services will no longer be needed. Meanwhile, his life will also be transformed by the appearance of a mysterious young woman whom he saves from drowning. They Say Nothing Stays the Same, also known as Aru Sendo No Hanashi or ある船頭の話 in Japanese, is both written and directed by Japanese actor / filmmaker Joe Odagiri, directing his second feature after making Looking for Cherry Blossoms previously. Produced by Shôzô Ichiyama, Takuro Nagai, and Yuusaku Nakajima. This initially premiered at the 2019 Venice Days Film Festival, and it also opened in Japan that year. Film Movement will debut They Say Nothing Stays the Same in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 12th, 2021. Look good?