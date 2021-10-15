New US Trailer for Jim Cummings & PJ McCabe's 'The Beta Test' Film

"Now I'm suspicious of everyone… We're so terrified of stepping out of line." IFC Films has just unveiled a second official trailer for The Beta Test, a seductive, provocative thriller from filmmaker Jim Cummings (of Thunder Road and The Wolf of Snow Hollow). The first UK trailer arrived a few weeks back, time for another look. Cummings teams up with actor PJ McCabe to co-write & co-direct this film, which initially premiered at the Berlin Film Festival this year. It's opening in the US in art house cinemas starting in early November. A married Hollywood agent receives a mysterious letter for an anonymous sexual encounter and becomes ensnared in a sinister world of lying, infidelity, and digital data. It's partially a commentary on the world of agents in Hollywood, and partially a commentary on the disruptive nature of sexual provocation, how easily it can tear things apart. The film stars Cummings & McCabe, plus Virginia Newcomb, Kevin Changaris, Olivia Grace Applegate, Jessie Barr, Malin Barr, Christian Hillborg. Have a nice time.

Here's the full US trailer (+ new poster) for Jim Cummings & PJ McCabe's The Beta Test, from YouTube:

Shortly before his wedding, ruthless talent agent Jordan (Jim Cummings) receives a mysterious envelope offering no-strings-attached sex with a stranger in a hotel room. Initially amused, then intrigued, he becomes obsessed by the idea of a secret erotic adventure and impulsively accepts. But will he regret his choices when his meticulous, superficial world threatens to collapse under the weight of his burgeoning lies? The Beta Test is both written and directed by up-and-coming filmmakers Jim Cummings (director of Thunder Road and The Wolf of Snow Hollow previously) & PJ McCabe (actor; now making his feature directorial debut) making their first film together. It's produced by Natalie Metzger, Matt Miller, Benjamin Wiessner. This initially premiered at the 2021 Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. IFC Films will debut The Beta Test in select US theaters + on VOD starting November 5th, 2021 this fall. Curious to find out more?