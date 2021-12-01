New US Trailer for Jóhannsson's 'Last and First Men' Doc Experience

"We can help you… and we need your help." Metrograph has unveiled the official US trailer for Last and First Men, an experimental documentary made by the late composer Jóhann Jóhannsson. This initially premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival just before the pandemic took over, and has been waiting to be released ever since. It's the only feature film directed by iconic Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, who made this before he died in 2018. Featuring narration by Tilda Swinton. This feature is a repackaged version of the video Jóhannsson made for his concerts, inspired by Dutch photographer Jan Kempenaers' 2010 art book "Spomenik" about these oddly shaped war monuments. It was shot on 16mm B&W film by the Norwegian cinematographer Sturla Brandth Grøvlen (DP on the films Victoria, Rams, Shelley, Wendy). The Tilda narration is based on text from Olaf Stapledon's book "Last and First Men: A Story of the Near and Far Future". I flipped for this when I had the chance to watch it on the big screen at Berlinale, writing in my review: "My mind melded with the screen on this journey. I loved every last second of this experience."

Two billion years ahead of us, a future race of humans finds itself on the verge of extinction. Almost all that is left in the world are lone and surreal monuments, beaming their message into the wilderness. Last and First Men is the only film directed by the late Icelandic musician / composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, who passed away in 2018. Featuring narration written by José Enrique Macián and Jóhann Jóhannsson. Produced by Thor Sigurjonsson. The project is inspired by Olaf Stapledon's 1930 sci-fi novel "Last and First Men: A Story of the Near and Far Future", and also on Dutch photographer Jan Kempenaers' 2010 art book "Spomenik". The film is also based on the touring multimedia project of the same name that played during a concert accompanied by Jóhannsson's score with a live orchestra, also composed with Yair Elazar Glotman. This initially premiered at the 2020 Berlin Film Festival last year (read our review). Metrograph will debut Last and First Men on the big screen + on VOD exclusively at NY's Metrograph on December 10th, 2021.