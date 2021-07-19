New US Trailer for Korean Survival Thriller 'Escape from Mogadishu'

"The people in Seoul don't even know what's happening to us, right?" Well Go USA has released an official US trailer for a Korean film called Escape from Mogadishu, originally known as just Mogadishu. This is debuting in early August in the US in select theaters, just a few weeks after it opens in Korea first, which is a quick turnaround for a Korean film. Based on a true story: as civil war rages in Mogadishu, rival North and South Korean diplomats are left trapped. With no aid from either government, their only shot at survival may require uniting with bitter adversaries to escape. The cast of Escape from Mogadishu includes Kim Yoon-seok, Huh Joon-ho, Zo In-sung, Koo Kyo-hwan, Joung Man-sik, and Kim So-jin. This is an intense trailer, with brutal shots of civil war violence included uncensored, as they try to make it out safely.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Seung-wan Ryoo's Escape from Mogadishu, from YouTube:

It is 1991. Mogadishu, the capital city and most populous city in Somalia is torn apart by civil war. The personnel and the families of the South Korean embassy, isolated with no communication were enduring hail of bullets and shells. Then one night, personnel from the North Korean embassy knocked on the door asking for help. The diplomats from both embassies have one goal: to escape from Mogadishu. Escape from Mogadishu, also known as just Mogadishu or Mogadisyu, is directed by Korean filmmaker Seung-wan Ryoo, director of many films including Die Bad, No Blood No Tears, Crying Fist, The City of Violence, The Unjust, The Berlin File, Veteran, The Battleship Island, and Lakewood Plaza Turbo previously. No screenwriter credit is listed. This opens first in South Korea starting this July. Well Go USA will then release Escape from Mogadishu in select US theaters starting August 6th, 2021 this summer. Anyone interested?