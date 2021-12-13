New US Trailer for Lustful Drama 'Simple Passion' with Laetitia Dosch

"He gave my life rhythm. I measured time by him." Strand Releasing has unveiled an official US trailer for an indie French drama titled Simple Passion, from filmmaker Danielle Arbid. Adapted from the novel by Annie Ernaux. In this sexually frank portrait of female lust & vulnerability, a mother falls into an addictive relationship with a Russian diplomat, with whom she has nothing in common. This story "documents the desires and indignities of a human heart ensnared in an all-consuming passion." It was originally chosen as part of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival selection, but later premiered at the San Sebastian Film Festival. The film stars Laetitia Dosch and Sergei Polunin as the lovers, plus Lou-Teymour Thion and Caroline Ducey. This looks like a cautionary tale about lust more than a story about romance. This trailer is NSFW.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Danielle Arbid's Simple Passion, direct from YouTube:

In this sexually frank portrait of female lust and vulnerability, a mother (Laetitia Dosch) falls into an addictive relationship with a Russian diplomat, with whom she has nothing in common. Simple Passion, originally known as Passion simple in French, is directed by French-Lebanese filmmaker Danielle Arbid, director of the films Étrangère, In the Battlefields, Un Homme Perdu, Parisienne previously, as well as a few documentary features and numerous other short films. The screenplay is also written by Danielle Arbid, adapted from the novel by Annie Ernaux. This initially premiered at last year's San Sebastian Film Festival, and it also played at the Moscow Film Festival. Strand Releasing will debut Arbid's Simple Passion in select US theaters (NY only) starting January 21st, 2022 early next year. Visit the film's main US site. Intense?