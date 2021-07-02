New US Trailer for 'Midnight Diner' Film Directed by Tony Ka Fai Leung

"Life has hundreds of flavors… savor it at our diner." Well Go USA has debuted an official US trailer for an indie film titled Midnight Diner, marking the feature directorial debut of Hong Kong actor Tony Ka Fai Leung ("Big Tony") - not to be confused with the other actor Tony Chiu-Wai Leung ("Little Tony"). This opened in China in 2019 and also stopped by Canada/US for a brief run, now getting an official release from Well Go in the US this August. Set in a little restaurant in an inconspicuous lane of Shanghai, which opens at midnight everyday. The owner is a man of about fifty, who makes a set of special food for each guest that visits, and listens everyone's story. Year after year, people flock from far & wide to the mysterious Midnight Diner to share their stories, savor delicious home cooking, and finally, to leave refreshed, feeling equally full and ready for their next adventure. Starring Tony Leung Ka-Fai, Deng Chao, and Eddie Peng. Yeah this looks quite good, most importantly the food looks amazing, and I'm curious to hear all the stories, too.

Here's the official US trailer (+ poster) for Tony Ka Fai Leung's Midnight Diner, direct from YouTube:

A small, counter-only restaurant located in Shanghai, open daily from midnight to 7, is lovingly helmed by its mysterious owner and chef, a quiet enigma who provides no menu yet can make any dish the customer desires. Year after year, people flock from far and wide to the mysterious Midnight Diner to share their stories, savor delicious home cooking, and finally, to leave refreshed, feeling equally full and ready for their next adventure. Midnight Diner is directed by prolific Hong Kong actor and now filmmaker Tony Ka Fai Leung, making his feature directorial debut after producing one other film, Love Will Tear Us Apart, previously. The screenplay is written by Simon Chen, Chris Chow, and Yingxin Zhu; adapted from Yarô Abe's comic "Shin'ya shokudô". This already opened in China back in 2019. Well Go USA will finally release Tony Ka Fai Leung's Midnight Diner in select US theaters + on VOD starting August 17th, 2021. Who's in?