New US Trailer for 'My Salinger Year' Film Starring Qualley & Weaver

"You keep saying you want to write - but you work long hours for other authors." IFC Films has unveiled a new official trailer for the US release of My Salinger Year, a quirky new literary drama from Quebecois filmmaker Philippe Falardeau (Monsieur Lazhar, The Good Lie, Chuck). This premiered at last year's Berlin Film Festival and is now opening in March. Based on the international best-selling novel, My Salinger Year follows Joanna a young aspiring writer who lands a job at J.D. Salinger's literary agency in New York City. She is assigned the tedious task of responding to the piles of fan mail that Salinger receives (everyone loves Catcher in the Rye, of course). Starring Margaret Qualley as Joanna, Sigourney Weaver as her boss, and a small cast including Douglas Booth, Seána Kerslake, Brían F. O'Byrne, Théodore Pellerin, Yanic Truesdale, Hamza Haq, and Colm Feore. It's a solid film about the relentless passion of writers.

In New York in the late '90s, Joanna (Margaret Qualley) is a young aspiring writer who lands a day job at J.D. Salinger's literary agency. Her eccentric, old-fashioned boss Margaret (Sigourney Weaver) instantly assigns her to answer Salinger's voluminous fan mail, and Joanna struggles to find her own voice and figure out what kind of writer she wants to be. My Salinger Year is both written and directed by Quebecois filmmaker Philippe Falardeau, director of the films The Left-Hand Side of the Fridge, Congorama, It's Not Me I Swear!, Monsieur Lazhar, The Good Lie, My Internship in Canada, and Chuck previously. Adapted from the novel of the same name by Joanna Rakoff. This first premiered at the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year. Mongrel Media already released the film in theaters up in Canada last fall. IFC Films will debut Falardeau's My Salinger Year in select US theaters + on VOD starting March 5th, 2021 this winter.